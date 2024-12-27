Thammareddy Bharadwaj Slams Allu Arjun as Film Industry Reacts to Revanth Reddy’s Ban on Benefit Shows

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is grappling with a storm of criticism and self-reflection following the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the benefit show of Pushpa 2, which claimed the life of Revathi and left her son in critical condition. The incident has pushed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to impose a ban on benefit shows and restrict ticket price hikes, sparking a heated debate within the film fraternity.

Amid the controversy, senior actor-producer Thammareddy Bharadwaj has made headlines for his strong criticism of Allu Arjun. Referring to the Pushpa 2 promotional roadshow, he remarked, "I am not saying he committed murder, but a mistake was made. The roadshow led to unintended consequences, and now, the entire industry is facing the fallout. It’s unfortunate that so many had to bow their heads before the Chief Minister for one individual’s actions."

Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, has stood firm on his decision, emphasizing that public safety is non-negotiable. In a recent meeting with prominent film personalities, the Chief Minister made it clear that he would not backtrack on his stance.

The decision has divided the industry. While some support the government’s focus on safety, others argue that banning benefit shows and limiting ticket pricing will hurt producers and disrupt promotional strategies.

Thammareddy’s comments have further intensified the debate, highlighting a rift within the film fraternity. "The industry must take responsibility for its actions. We cannot allow ego-driven decisions to jeopardize the welfare of the entire community," he added.

The controversy has brought to light the delicate balance between promotional events and public safety, with many now calling for more accountability and regulation in the film industry to prevent such tragedies in the future.