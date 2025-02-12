  • Menu
'Thandel' rakes in Rs. 80 Crore, set to cross Rs. 100 Crore milestone

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, who previously collaborated in Love Story, have returned together in Thandel, a romantic drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, who previously collaborated in Love Story, have returned together in Thandel, a romantic drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti. While their earlier film didn't meet expectations, Thandel has struck a chord with audiences and is now a box office hit.

After just five days in theaters, the film has grossed an impressive Rs. 7 crore on its fifth day, bringing its total worldwide collection to over Rs. 80.12 crore. With the weekend ahead, the film is on track to cross the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark soon.

Produced by Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel has been winning hearts with its engaging story and stellar performances. Music by Devi Sri Prasad has added to the film's charm, contributing significantly to its success.

