‘Thandel’ team comes with new poster as Naga Chaitanya marks 15 years in TFI

‘Thandel’ team comes with new poster as Naga Chaitanya marks 15 years in TFIYuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, who debuted in 2009 with Josh, has established himself as one of the most successful actors in Telugu cinema. Celebrating 15 years in the industry, the actor's journey has been marked by numerous hits and diverse roles. To commemorate this milestone, the makers of his upcoming film Thandel have unveiled a brand-new poster.

In the poster, Naga Chaitanya sports a rugged look, standing on a fishing boat by the sea, with a soft smile that adds charm to his intense appearance. His fans are already buzzing with excitement over this fresh look, which promises an intriguing character in the film.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vas under the Geetha Arts banner, Thandel is inspired by real-life events that took place in D. Matchilesam, a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. Sai Pallavi stars opposite Naga Chaitanya as the female lead in this much-anticipated film, which is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

The film's technical team boasts National Award winners, including Devi Sri Prasad for music composition and Naveen Nooli for editing. Cinematographer Shamdat and art director Srinagendra Tangala round out the crew, adding to the high expectations surrounding the project.