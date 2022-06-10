The Characters Of Nikhil And Anupama's Karthikeya 2 Are Introduced

It is all known that Chandoo Mondeti and Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya movie turned into a blockbuster with its interesting and unique subject. Now, even the sequel of this movie is all set to hit the theatres soon. As the release date is nearing, the makers now introduced the main characters of the movie by dropping a video on social media. It showcased Anupama, Nikhil, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha and Aditya Menon and revealed their roles too.

Nikhil, Anupama and Anupam Kher shared the introductory video and treated their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, Nikhil also wrote, "The World of #karthikeya2 is opening up… Teaser Coming soon. India's epic mystical adventure releasing on July 22nd @actor_Nikhil @anupamahere @AnupamPKher @harshachemudu @[email protected] @vishwaprasadtg @AbhishekOfficl @vivekkuchibotla @kaalabhairava7".

Going with the video, Nikhil will be seen as Karthikeya while Anupama is essaying the role of Mugdha. Anupam Kher will be seen as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha as Suleman and Aditya Menon as Santanu. The video termed the movie as the India's Epic Mystical Adventure and raised the expectations on the movie.

Karthikeya 2 movie is directed by young filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava will score music for this suspense thriller. The makers are planning to release the movie on 22nd July, 2022!

Well, Nikhil and Anupama are also part of another interesting thriller 18 pages. Speaking about this movie, it is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners.