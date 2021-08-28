The First Look Poster Of Raj Tarun’s Anubhavinchu Raja Is Out!

Tollywood's young hero Raj Tarun always picks unique subjects and treats his fans with his amazing screen presence. Off late, the makers of his new movie 'Anubhavinchu Raja' dropped the first look poster on social media.



Even Raj Tarun also shared the first look poster and looked awesome in a complete chilling avatar… Take a look!

With the background of 'Jatara', Raj Tarun looked awesome in all smiles holding a hen. He looked cool wearing a complete white shirt and is set for a hen race which generally takes place in the Pongal festival.

Even King Nagarjuna also shared the same poster and stated that he is all happy to show it to his fans…

Anubhavinchu Raja movie is being directed by Sreenu C Gavireddy and is bankrolled by Supriya Yarlagadda under the Annapurna Studios and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

On the other hand, King Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are going to team up for the sequel of the Soggade Chinni Nayana movie which is titled as 'Bagarraju'.

Even this movie is also being directed by Kalyan who made us witness Nag in a dual role in Soggade Chinni Nayana! Being a comedy entertainer, the movie turned into an instant hit and was one of the biggest hits of Nagarjuna's career.