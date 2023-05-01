Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
The Lyrical Video Of ‘Gala Gala Paare’ Song From Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range Movie
- The lyrical video of the “Gala Gala Paare…” song showcased young actor Rishwi enjoying his village life!
- The beautiful melody is all awesome and turned into an instant hit!
In this digitalized world, the gap between the big and small movies is almost erased. The interesting social media promotions and a strong plot is making any movie to get the openings. Well, even the lyrical videos and the song promos are also playing an important role in creating hype on the movie. In the same way, the beautiful melody "Gala Gala Paare…" is the present chartbuster. It is from newbie Rishwi's debut movie 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range'. Already the audio version of this song is out and turned into the biggest hit and now the makers unveiled the lyrical video showcasing Rishwi's character from the movie…
BA Raju’s PR team dropped the lyrical video of the “Gala Gala Paare…” song on their Twitter page… Take a look!
The song is all awesome and the video showcased Rishwi happily enjoying his village life. Right from teasing his dear ones to playing with his friends, he is seen completely enjoying his life. Ace singer Saketh perfectly crooned this village melody while Sabhu Varghese took the song to the next level with his amazing composition. Even Varikuppala Yadagiri lyrics are all awesome!
Krishna Gandu Ante Oka Range movie is directed by Rajesh Dondapati and produced by Petla Krishna Murthy, Petla Venkata Subbamma and PNK Sreelatha under the Sri Tejas Productions Pvt Ltd banner.