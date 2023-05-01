The Lyrical Video Of ‘Gala Gala Paare’ Song From Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range Movie

In this digitalized world, the gap between the big and small movies is almost erased. The interesting social media promotions and a strong plot is making any movie to get the openings. Well, even the lyrical videos and the song promos are also playing an important role in creating hype on the movie. In the same way, the beautiful melody "Gala Gala Paare…" is the present chartbuster. It is from newbie Rishwi's debut movie 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range'. Already the audio version of this song is out and turned into the biggest hit and now the makers unveiled the lyrical video showcasing Rishwi's character from the movie…



BA Raju’s PR team dropped the lyrical video of the “Gala Gala Paare…” song on their Twitter page… Take a look!

The song is all awesome and the video showcased Rishwi happily enjoying his village life. Right from teasing his dear ones to playing with his friends, he is seen completely enjoying his life. Ace singer Saketh perfectly crooned this village melody while Sabhu Varghese took the song to the next level with his amazing composition. Even Varikuppala Yadagiri lyrics are all awesome!



Krishna Gandu Ante Oka Range movie is directed by Rajesh Dondapati and produced by Petla Krishna Murthy, Petla Venkata Subbamma and PNK Sreelatha under the Sri Tejas Productions Pvt Ltd banner.