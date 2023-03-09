The Lyrical Video Of The Beautiful Melody 'Neethoee Ee Gadichina Kalam' From Naga Shaurya And Malavika's 'PAPA' Is Out

Tollywood's young actors Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair are all set to treat the movie buffs with a beautiful love tale 'Phala Abbai Phalana Ammai' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers are treating the netizens with continuous digital updates. Off late, they shared the lyrical video of the lovely melody, "Neetho Ee Gadichina Kalam…" and showcased a glimpse of the lead actor's love tale.



Both Naga Shaurya and Malavika shared the lyrical video along with the makers on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

The makers also wrote, "Feel the vibe of Magical Melody #NeethoeeGadichinaKalam Out now Watch Full lyrical https://youtu.be/CZryouwzsJs #PAPA #PAPAOnMarch17".

Going with the lyrical video, it is all beautiful as Naga Shaurya and Malavika looked classy! Ace singers Kalyani Malik & Geetha Madhuri crooned it perfectly and Bhaskarbhatla Ravi kumar are also lovely. Kalyani Malik composing took the song to the next level!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcases how Naga Shaurya and Malavika were best friends in their past and slowly realise their feelings for each other later. But due to small differences, they get separated in each stage of their lives. Be it schooling, graduation or young age, they come closer but some small differences make them stay away!

This movie is helmed by Srinivas Avasarala and is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari under the Dasari Productions and People Media Factory banners. Well, the movie was in the production stage for nearly 3 years and finally, the makers locked 17th March, 2023 as the release date!