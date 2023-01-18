The Lyrical Video Of The "Mallika…" Song From Samantha's Shaakuntalam Movie Is Out

Samantha's Shaakuntalam movie is the most-awaited one of this season as it is Gunasekhar's periodic love story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala. As the movie is all set to release in February, the makers already began their digital promotions. Off late, they shared the first single "Mallika…" lyrical video and showcased the picturesque forest along with making us witness the classy appeal of Shakuntala.

Samantha also shared the "Mallika…" lyrical video on her Twitter page and is all happy treating her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, she also wrote, "#Mallika for you #Shaakuntalam https://youtu.be/6HFkkqOi9rQ".

Going with the video, it is all beautiful as Samantha looked amazing as Shakuntala. The video also makes us witness the aesthetic universe of Tapovan. Ramya Behara's next level melodious voice and Mani Sharma's tuning made it an instant hit.

Going with the earlier trailer, it starts off with a voice-over doling out the history of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. She is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They looked awesome together and immediately fall for each other. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyanta forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching. Although the story is all known to many of thus, the trailer just took us back to the magical world and created a buzz on social media.

This movie is directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.