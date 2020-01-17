The Lyrics Of The Sensational Hit Song "Sittharala Sirapadu…" Are Out

Allu Arjun's Pongal movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo' has made the ticket windows to put the housie boards even after the release of one week of this movie.

Allu Arjun's ultimate action… Pooja Hegde's glam show… Tabu's motherly love… Jayaram's business tactics… Sushanth's innocent character and the most important role of Murali Sharma's cunning villanism made the movie rock at the ticket windows.

There is no negative point to comment on the movie and even all the top- notch review systems have already given above 4-star rating to this Trivikram directorial.

Be it the introduction scene or the emotional climax… Everything went perfect and made our dear Stylish star Bunny to bounce back with a bang.

The climax song "Sittarala Sirapadu…" made the audience to connect to it with its amazing lyrics and Bunny's out of the box fight sequence. On the demand of the audience, Allu Arjun has dropped the lyrical video of this song on his Twitter account… Have a look!





#SittharalaSirapadu lyric video . My Deep gratitude to

A @MusicThaman ...

Singer - Sooranna & Saketh

Lyrics - Vijay Kumar Bhalla Captian #Trivikram Garu #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo https://t.co/fmetD4YdVa — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 17, 2020

This song has lyrics by Vijay Kumar Bhalla and is sung by Sooranna and Saketh. When our dear music magician Thaman is here then how can any song go wrong in tunes, isn't it? Yes… Thaman has done all the magic and showed his prowess in tuning this hit traditional song.

Ala Vaikunthapurramulo is produced by Allu Aravind and Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners. This movie was released on 12th January, 2020 as a festive special movie and is still rocking at the box-office with the top-notch collections.