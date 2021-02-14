The Melodious Lyrical Song 'Nee Chitram Choosi' From Naga Chaitanya's 'Love Story' Is Out

This Valentine's Day is turning into a bigger one for all the movie buffs as most of the Tollywood stars are making this special day turn into a memorable one releasing the updates from their upcoming movies. We have just seen the fantabulous teaser of 'Baahubali' Prabhas's 'Radhe Shyam' movie. Now, Naga Chaitanya is creating a buzz with his melodious lyrical song "Nee Chitram Choosi…" from the movie 'Love Story'…

Along with a new poster from his movie, Chaitanya also unveiled the lyrical video of this song on his Twitter page… Have a look!





Along with sharing the lyrical video, Chay also wrote, "Let's celebrate love every single day .. here's #NeeChitramChoosi from #LoveStory





We have already witnessed the love tales near Charminar and IT hubs… But the Deccan city Hyderabad holds many other places like Purana Pul, Taramati-Baradari, Koti and British residencies which are the 'famous places' for middle-class love stories. Even Shekar Kammula also came up with his new love tale and showcased the emotions of a middle-class pair. The "Nee Chitram Choosi…" song also portrayed the small small emotions of Chay and Pallavi in a beautiful manner and made us believe that once they fall in love, they become inseparable. The happiness of love and the pain of separation was clearly portrayed in this song and there are no words to explain the emotional outbreak of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya…

Love Story movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Shekar Kammula and is bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. Chay essays the role of Revanth and Pallavi will be seen as Mounica in this love saga. While Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh and Thagubothu Ramesh will be seen in prominent roles.