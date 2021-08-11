The Promo Of 'Daakko Daakko Meka' Song From Allu Arjun's Pushpa Is Out

It is all known that the makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie promised to release the first single from the movie on August 13, 2021 which was the earlier announced release date. But due to the deadly Covid-19, the release date is postponed and later it was decided that the movie will be released in two parts too. Off late, the makers treated the audience by dropping the promo of the "Daakkoo Daakkoo…" song and showed off a glimpse of our stylish hero.



Along with the promo of the "Daakkoo Daakkoo…" song, the makers also dropped the links of the video in 5 different languages. This song showcased Allu Arjun in a terrific avatar and he is seen placing the knife in his mouth and appeared in a complete village avatar. Even the lyrics, "Hey daakko dakkoo meka, pulochi korukutdhi ni peeka…" were also awesome. Being a DSP musical, even the BGM also took the promo to the next level making us await for the release of the full song.

Speaking about the Pushpa movie, Allu Arjun will essay a complete de-glamour role in it and will be seen as 'Pushpa Raj'. Rashmika Mandanna will be the lead actress and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is roped in to play the antagonist role. Along with the lead actors, even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela will be seen in other important roles.

Pushpa movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners.

The first part of this movie 'Pushpa – The Rise' will be out this Christmas…