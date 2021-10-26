The Promo Of ‘Saami Saami’ Song From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Movie Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun is all creating noise on social media with the promotional tactics of his upcoming movie 'Pushpa'. We have already witnessed the soulful and beautiful love song '"Srivalli…". Now, the makers are all set to once again treat the music fans with another beautiful song "Saami Saami…". The promo of this song is dropped today on the Twitter page. It is just awesome and made us eagerly await for the release of the full video song!



This most awaited movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa movie will be released in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Going with the plot, it deals with the red sanders smuggling subject in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. Well, the Pushpa movie is being made in two parts and the first part is titled as 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

This post showcased a beautiful poster of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. They looked awesome in the complete de-glamour roles. Stylish star sported in a green shirt and full beard. Rashmika also best complimented him draping a red saree. The full song will be out on 28th October, 2021 @ 11:07 AM. Going with the promo, the beautiful background along with the soulful music made the promo worth watching!

Along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, this movie also has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela. Even the earlier released title song, "Daakkoo Daakko Meka…" and Rashmika Mandanna's first look poster raised the expectations on this movie. Allu Arjun is finally, all set to introduce himself as 'Pushpa Raj' in this action thriller movie.

The first part of Pushpa movie will be released for this Christmas festival i.e on 17th December, 2021…