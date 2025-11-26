‘The Rise of Ashoka’ song unveiled

A Devotionally Packed ‘Vinara Maadeva’ Song from ‘The Rise of Ashoka’, Starring and Produced by Sathish Ninasam, Released. ‘The Rise of Ashoka’ is an ambitious large-scale film in which Sathish Ninasam of the cult classic ‘Lucia’ fame plays the lead role while also serving as producer. The film is being jointly produced by Vardhan Hari, Jaishnavi, and Sathish Ninasam under the banners of Vriddhi Creation and Sathish Picture House. Vinod V. Dhondale is directing the project, with Sapthami Gowda of ‘Kantara’ fame starring opposite Sathish Ninasam. The makers have now unveiled the film’s first single, with the soundtrack released through Lahari Music.

The festival-themed song ‘Vinara Maadeva’ unveiled from ‘The Rise of Ashoka’ features lyrics that beautifully highlight the greatness of Lord Shiva, reflecting once again the deep devotion people hold for him. The song vividly depicts how the villagers worship Shiva and the traditions they follow. Set against the backdrop of a grand village fair, the visuals are stunning. While Srinivas Kaale’s lyrics stand out on one level, Santu Master’s choreography elevates the song even further.

This devotionally packed track ‘Vinara Maadeva’, scored by Poornachandra Tejaswi, is sung by Sathish Ninasam, Saadvini Koppa, and Siddu. Sapthami Gowda’s looks, screen presence, and dance moves are also set to be major highlights of the song. The visuals and the grandeur of the sets promise sure-shot goosebumps. The team is gearing up to complete all remaining work soon and bring the film to audiences shortly.