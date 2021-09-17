The Shooting Of 'F3: Fun and Frustration' Movie Gets Resumed

The sequel of Tollywood's blockbuster F2 is all set to give a triple dosage to all the movie buffs. Being titled as F3, the shooting of this movie has been resumed today post lockdown. Director Anil Ravipudi shared this happy news with all his fans sharing a BTS pic from the sets of F3 on his Twitter page.



Along with sharing a beautiful pic of the complete cast of the movie, Anil also dropped a BTS video and treated all his fans showcasing the fun atmosphere in the sets of F3: Fun and Frustration movie.

Going with the video, it started off by showcasing the lead actors Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannah and Mehreen entering the sets. The lead ladies looked awesome and are seen dressed up in half-sarees and owned a beautiful traditional look. The complete view of the whole set is shown in the video and finally, it ended with Anil Ravipudi directing a scene on Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

Varun Tej also shared the same video on his Twitter page and was excited to resume the shooting for F3 movie… Take a look!

Back to sets with the fun fam!!!💯#F3movie https://t.co/7cHBiA7u33 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) September 17, 2021

Although Venkatesh and Varun resumed the shooting in July itself, the entire cast once again joined the sets to wrap up the last schedule of the movie.

The F3 movie is bring directed by Anil Ravipudi and has Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. This movie is bring produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Rock star Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs for this hilarious entertainer. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Anjali, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi and Satya in other prominent roles.