The Theme Song Of Rajamouli’s RRR Movie Will Be Out On 1st August

The makers of the RRR movie are all set to treat the audience by releasing the theme song of this fictional action drama soon. Yesterday they announced that the music rights of this magnum opus are acquired by Bollywood's production house T-Series. Off late, the makers also dropped the release date of the theme song from this movie and also announced that renowned singers Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Yazin Nazir, Hemachandra and Vijay Yesudas crooned it under the composition of MM Keeravani.

The announcement is made releasing a fantastic poster of the singers along with the music director MM Keeravani. Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Yazin Nazir, Hemachandra and Vijay Yesudas and seen twinning in the suit attires and are seen playing musical instruments in this pic. They all are happy and posed to cams in smiles.

The first song from the RRR movie will be out on 1st August @ 11 AM. With this big news, all the movie buffs are eagerly awaiting for the song release. It also raised the expectations on the movie.

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is being directed by SS Rajamouli and has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja in the lead roles. Glam dolls Alia Bhatt and Olivia will be seen as the lead ladies of this highly anticipated film. Coming to the plot, it is a totally and fictional periodic tale. Ram Charan will essay the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Alia Bhatt will be seen as his Sita. While Junior NTR will be seen as tribal fighter Komaram Bheem and Olivia will be seen as his love interest.

Bollywood ace actor Ajay Devgn is also roped in to play an important character while Samuthrakani, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala and Alison Doody will also be seen in pivotal roles.

RRR movie is being produced by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainments with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores. This movie will hit the big screens on 13th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.