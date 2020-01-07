The Title Poster Of Samantha-Sharwanand's Next Movie Is Out

Yesterday it was announced that Akkineni's bahu Samantha and young hero Sharwanand are teaming up for Dil Raju's 34th movie. As announced earlier, the title poster of this movie is released a few minutes ago.

Here is the title poster of this movie… Have a look!





Titled as 'Jaanu', this movie's poster is quite interesting and is creating a buzz on the internet. It is seen that hero Sharwanand is going along with a troop of camels in a desert. Even the title is also portraying the same thing with 'Ja' in a desert background and 'Nu' in a light blue background. Isn't it creating hype and raising the curiosity??? Of course yes… But we need to wait until the further details are announced.

This Dil Raju production is made under Sri Venkateshwara banner and is directed by C. Prem Kumar. Govind Vasantha being the musician and Praveen being the editor, this movie has the best crew behind the camera.