The Title Track Of Sharwanand's 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu' Will Be Out On This Date

Off late, the updates from the most-awaited Tollywood movies are creating a buzz on social media… Right from the release date announcements to the new posters, they are making the fans of actors go aww! Even Sharwanand also treated all his followers by announcing the release date of the first single of his upcoming movie 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu'. He took to his Twitter page and shared a poster of the title song!



Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu Title Song out on 4th FEB at 4:05 PM. This song is a vibe A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP #AMJOnFEB25".

Sharwanand is in all smiles and is seen shaking his leg sporting in a maroon tee and denim pants! Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie is directed by ace filmmaker Tirumala Kishore and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sharwanand and Rashmika are the lead actors while yesteryear heroines Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi and Kushboo are also roped in to play the important roles in this movie. Along with them, even Vennala Kishore is all set to go laugh in the theatres. This movie will now be released in the theatres on 25th February, 2022…

Along with this movie, Sharwanand is all set to entertain his fans with Oke Oka Jeevitham movie which deals with 'Time Machine' concept! It has Akkineni Amala in the prominent role and as the movie is being made simultaneously in Tamil, she will make her come back to Kollywood after almost 30 years. This movie also has Nassar, Ravi Raghavendra, Jayaditya Kang, Nithyaraj, Ali, Madhusudan and Hitesh as the supporting cast. Ritu Varma is the lead actress while Priyadarshi and Vennala Kishore will be seen as Sharwa's friends. Nasser is essaying the role of a scientist and will invent a time machine through which a person can travel to his past only once. Thus, our three boys decide to time travel and land up once again in their childhood.