The world television premiere date for "Gargi," starring Sai Pallavi, has been confirmed.

The highly acclaimed film "Gargi," starring Lady Powerstar Sai Pallavi and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, will be airing its world television premiere on January 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM on Star Maa.

The film, which also features Kaali Venkat, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R.S.Shivaji, Kalaimaamani Saravanan, Jayaprakash, among others in key roles, was praised by both critics and audiences alike.

The music for the movie was composed by Govind Vasantha and it was produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran.