  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

The world television premiere date for "Gargi," starring Sai Pallavi, has been confirmed.

The world television premiere date for Gargi, starring Sai Pallavi, has been confirmed.
x
Highlights

The highly acclaimed film "Gargi," starring Lady Powerstar Sai Pallavi and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, will be airing its world television...

The highly acclaimed film "Gargi," starring Lady Powerstar Sai Pallavi and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, will be airing its world television premiere on January 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM on Star Maa.

The film, which also features Kaali Venkat, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R.S.Shivaji, Kalaimaamani Saravanan, Jayaprakash, among others in key roles, was praised by both critics and audiences alike.

The music for the movie was composed by Govind Vasantha and it was produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X