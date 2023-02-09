The Writer Padmabhushan Women's Wednesday initiative has achieved tremendous success.

"The recently released film "Writer Padmabhushan", featuring Suhas and Tina Shilparaj in lead roles, has been met with positive reactions from audiences. The filmmakers made a bold move with their "Women's Wednesday" initiative, offering free screenings for women in selected theaters in Telugu states. The effort was a huge success, with a reported 33,136 women attending the screenings.

The production team expressed gratitude to the women who took the time to watch the film and support the project. Supporting roles were played by talented actors such as Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Gouri Priya Reddy, and Goparaju. The film was produced by Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films, and features music by Shekar Chandra and Kalyan Nayak.

