They always want me to win, and now I feel lucky to have been offered a story like ‘Zebra’: Satyadev Kancharana

Starring the talented Satyadev Kancharana and Kannada star 'Daali' Dhananjaya, ‘Zebra’ is an exciting new film directed by Eashvar Karthic. Produced by S.N. Reddy, S. Padmaja, Bala Sundaram, and Dinesh Sundaram under the banners of Padmaja Films Private Limited and Old Town Pictures, the film also features Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jennifer Piscinato as the leading ladies. With the teaser and trailer already creating a massive buzz, ‘Zebra’ is set to hit theatres on November 22. On this occasion, hero Satyadev shared insights into the film.

Q: Eashwar Karthic's previous movie is in a completely different genre from Zebra. How confident were you about him?

Satyadev: I haven't seen his previous work. I was compelled to accept the movie after his narration. He is from Tamil Nadu and doesn’t have many contacts, which is why he approached me. I'm lucky to have been offered a great story like Zebra.

Question: You are one of those rare actors admired by both critics and audiences alike. How do you view this accomplishment?

Satyadev: Maybe it's because I just focus on doing my work sincerely and keep moving forward. Honestly, I haven't figured out any specific formula for it. All I can say is that I'm truly happy and grateful. The critics and reviewers have always been incredibly supportive and encouraging. They genuinely want to see me to win and are in that space where my victory feels like their own. With this movie, I feel I might finally give them the opportunity to celebrate something big. I'm just waiting for that moment.

Q: What is the justification for the Zebra title?

Satyadev: Zebra is a metaphor for black and white. This is a story that revolves around black money and white money. Also till the end who is good and who is bad is not known. There is grey in everyone. That's why the title font is grey and the movie is titled Zebra. When the script was sent to me, it came with the same title. Also, this movie is being released in four languages. Zebra suits all languages.

Q: Recently Lucky Bhaskar came with the background of bank crime. What is the difference between it and this?

Satyadev: Lucky Bhaskar is a period story. Zebra Contemporary Story. Except for the character Banker, it has nothing to do with it. Now the banking system is all digital. Crime is not so easy now. Except for the people who work in the bank, the common people do not know about the miss stakes that happen there. Director Ishwar Karthik previously worked in a bank. He wrote this story with the incidents he saw and some other true incidents.

Q: How is it working with “Daali” Dhananjaya?

Satyadev: I play a banker, and Dhananjaya plays a gangster. The way our two worlds collide is the heart of the story. It’s something audiences will find gripping. Working with Dhananjaya was an incredible experience. He gained recognition for his role as Jolly Reddy in Pushpa and has brought a unique swag to his gangster role in ‘Zebra’. Our Telugu audience will connect with him strongly through this film, and I’m confident it will also resonate with Kannada audiences, given his fan base there.





Q: What are the elements in this character that challenge the actor in you?

Satyadev: I like common man roles. Loved that “common man” connect in this. I changed the look for this. I haven't done a banker role till now. That sounded interesting. Till now I have done almost serious roles. Director Eashvar also asked to break it. A new Satyadev will be seen in this. :Common Man Winning” is the connecting point for all.

Q: Chiranjeevi said, “If Satyadev gets a good movie, he will be at the next level”. Will Zebra be such a movie for you?

Satyadev: Some people watched the movie yesterday. There was a great response. Some paid premieres today. The whole team is excited. All went well for Zebra.

Q: Did Megastar Chiranjeevi watch Zebra?

Satyadev: Big brother (Chiranjeevi) went to Japan. He will definitely see it when he is back. I entered the industry with the inspiration of him. I feel lucky to be in his good books.

Q: Isn't this a crime story? How did the music set in? That too with 8 songs?

Satyadev: It contains all montage songs. Each song fits well into the story. Ravi Basrur has given very excellent music. RR is terrific.

Q: Can you tell us about the producers?

Satyadev: This is my biggest movie. This film span required a lot of budget. Excellent world building. It gives a very new experience. This movie was made with a lot of passion. The bank set feels completely real. There were real ATMs too.

Q: What are your upcoming projects?

Satyadev: 'Full Bottle' is an out and out fun film. There is a movie with Venkatesh Maha. It has another great story.