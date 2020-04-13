 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Throwback: Some rare photos of Daggubati Family!

Throwback: Some rare photos of Daggubati Family!Some rare photos of Daggubati Family
Highlights

Daggubati Ramanaidu started off his film career as a producer with Ramudu - Bheemudu and then became one of the biggest producers of Indian Cinema...

Daggubati Ramanaidu started off his film career as a producer with Ramudu - Bheemudu and then became one of the biggest producers of Indian Cinema with major victories under his belt.

He asked his eldest son to become an actor but he became a producer, he is none other than Suresh Babu. He wanted Venkatesh to be a businessman, but he became an actor, star.

Naga Chaitanya - son of Nagarjuna and his daughter, Lakshmi - actor's first wife, became so close to the family that he is treated as a son by Suresh, Venkatesh while Nag, Lakshmi too love him loads.

More than anyone, Rana and Naga Chaitanya have a very close bond. You can see the proofs for the above statement, in these rare photos. They all look adorably cute, don't they?

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories