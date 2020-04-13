Throwback: Some rare photos of Daggubati Family!

Daggubati Ramanaidu started off his film career as a producer with Ramudu - Bheemudu and then became one of the biggest producers of Indian Cinema with major victories under his belt.

He asked his eldest son to become an actor but he became a producer, he is none other than Suresh Babu. He wanted Venkatesh to be a businessman, but he became an actor, star.

Naga Chaitanya - son of Nagarjuna and his daughter, Lakshmi - actor's first wife, became so close to the family that he is treated as a son by Suresh, Venkatesh while Nag, Lakshmi too love him loads.

More than anyone, Rana and Naga Chaitanya have a very close bond. You can see the proofs for the above statement, in these rare photos. They all look adorably cute, don't they?