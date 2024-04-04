Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 6: Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran’s Film Collects Rs 92 Crore, Races Towards Rs 100 Crore

Tollywood's newest action-comedy, Tillu Square, featuring the sizzling duo of Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, has become a box office phenomenon. Released on March 29th, the film, a much-anticipated sequel to the hit DJ Tillu, has shattered expectations with its record-breaking collections. Directed by the talented Mallik Ram and produced by Nagavanshi, Tillu Square boasts high production value, including thrilling action sequences, and was made on a budget of approximately 40 crore rupees.

The pre-release hype surrounding Tillu Square was palpable. This excitement translated into a massive pre-release business of a staggering 30 crore rupees worldwide. The buzz continued as the movie opened on over 1,000 screens, with audience demand prompting an even wider release later in the week.

Tillu Square's success has been particularly pronounced in its home turf, the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here, the film amassed a remarkable collection of around 48 crore rupees within a mere six days. This phenomenal performance indicates strong regional support and a deep connection with the local audience.

However, Tillu Square's appeal extends far beyond the Telugu heartland. The movie has garnered a strong international presence, particularly in the US and other countries. In these markets, it raked in a collective 25 crore rupees. This global reach highlights the film's ability to transcend cultural barriers and entertain audiences worldwide. This international appeal has propelled Tillu Square's worldwide collections to a staggering 92 crore rupees in just six days!

Trade analysts are ecstatic about the film's performance and confident that Tillu Square will breach the coveted 100 crore rupee mark very soon, solidifying its position as a true box office champion.

Specifically, on its sixth day, the film continued its impressive run, collecting approximately 3 crore rupees in the Telugu states alone. This strong regional performance was complemented by a global total of 6 crore rupees, showcasing Tillu Square's consistent hold on audiences worldwide.