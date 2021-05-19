Title headache for 'Pushpa' team?

We already knew that Stylish Star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Pushpa' is going to get released in two parts. Directed by Sukumar the makers are planning to release the films with a short gap.

The shooting of the first part will get wrapped up in the final schedule and also the shooting of some crucial sequences in the second part is also completed. Now the titles of these two parts have become one of the hot topics in the industry. Though the makers have kept 'Pushpa' as the title, it is yet to be known if the makers will release the films as Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2 or will give make changes to the title. The official announcement regarding the title is yet to get released.



Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this movie. Malayalam star hero Fahadh Faasil is playing a crucial role in this film. Mythri movie makers bankrolling this project. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the tunes for this film.

