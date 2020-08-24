This Covid-19 lockdown period has given all the film stars much-needed break… A few of them went with their hobbies and some of them spent their whole time in gyms to go with a complete body transformation. From Arun Vijay to Arya, a few South film industry stars shared their unbelievable body transformations and awed us. Now, Tollywood chocolate boy Akhil Akkineni also joined the list and showed off his amazing body transformation making all the girls go gaga over him.

Akhil Akkineni took to his Twitter page and dropped the workout images…

It's time to up my game. Intensity and hard work. Something extremely special has begun. My transformation to being the best version of my self 💪🏻This is going to change a lot for me 🙏🏻

More to come soon...#BeingTheBestVersionOfMyself pic.twitter.com/JMMli6mRHl — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) August 24, 2020

Coming to Akhil's work front, Akhil will be seen in 'Most Eligible Bachelor' movie which has Pooja Hedge as the lead actress. Murali Sharma, Vennala Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari and Esha Rebba will be seen in other important roles in this flick. This Bommarillu Bhaskar directorial is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under GA 2 Pictures banners. Music is composed by Gopi Sunder and the Cinematography section will be handled by Pradeesh Varma.