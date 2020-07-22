Tollywood Actress Samantha Drops A Radiant Picture And Doles Out Her Beauty Secret

Tollywood's dear 'Oh Baby' Samantha Akkineni is always known for her awesome social media posts. Be it her workouts, playtime with little pet or radiant selfies, she shares her updates regularly with her fans and stays close with them via Instagram. This time she came up with her beauty secret and made her fans know how to cleanse the skin in a simple way.

Samantha also initiated the 'Green India Challenge' and is making all the celebrities take part in it. Off late, this 'Majili' actress has dropped an amazing radiant pic of her along with making her fans know how to own a clear skin... Have a look!

In this pic, Samantha is decked up beautifully with all the on-point makeup… She looked cute in light-hued lips, golden shimmery eyes and blushy cheeks… Those beach waves hairstyle and antique choker best complimented her look.



Samantha also doled out her skincare routine and made us know how to cleanse the skin… "We wake up early . Meditate. Positive thoughts. Take that apple cider vinegar. Cleanse both body and mind. Pamper self with long skincare routine. Exercise. Hydrate. More positive thoughts and game face on yo😎…"

So, guys, we all need to go with 'Apple Cider Vinegar' and cleanse our skin to own a clean and healthy skin…

Even our dear Upasana Konidela commented on this post and complimented Samantha calling her 'Stunning'…



