Tollywood Actress Tamannah Bhatia's Parents Get Tested Positive For Coronavirus

As we all know that Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in the country, it is also not leaving the film industry. We have already seen SS Rajamouli, SP Balasubramanian and a few other film and TV actors of Tollywood falling under the trap of this deadly novel virus. Now, ace actress Tamannah Bhatia's parents also got tested positive for Covid-19. Tamannah shared this news through Instagram and made her fans get updated with her status. She also doled out that, she and other family members are tested negative.

In this post, Tamannah wrote, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated and we are complying with precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff, have tested negative. By the grace of God, they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road of recovery."



This post created a buzz on social media and all the fans of this glam doll hoped that her parents will get recovered soon. Film stars like Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Esha Gupta, Sanjana Batra and a few others left their comments and wished her parents a speedy recovery…

Samantha wrote, "Praying for their quick recovery .. take care dear Tam…"

Kajal wrote, "Keeping aunty and uncle in my prayers and hoping for their speedy recovery 🙏🏻❤️ pls take care Tammy, calling you.."

Esha Gupta wrote, "Prayers and love to uncle n aunty. Stay positive tam.. sending love♥️🤗🙏🏽".

Hope Tamannah'' parents get well soon!!!