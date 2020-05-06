Tollywood: Anasuya not worrying about the haters!

Tollywood: Anasuya Bharadwaj is currently making headlines for one of the tweets she did recently. When the entire film industry came forward to support KillFakeNews campaign, Anasuya posted a tweet that everyone thought as a dig at the stars who are coming forward now because they are suffering.

Manavaraku vaste kaani buddhi raadanna maata .. hmm 🤨 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 4, 2020

Her tweet went viral and many speculated that she is taking a dig at Vijay Devarakonda.

Today, she came up with a new post, where she mentioned, "I don't worry about the haters... they are just angry because the truth I speak contradicts the lie they live." 'Morning tweeple!! Its a new day!! #RiseAndShine

'Morning tweeple!! Its a new day!! #RiseAndShine 🌻🌞 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 6, 2020

On the work front, Anasuya is in talks for a couple of interesting movies but there is no clarity on the same yet. Stay tuned to us for more details on her upcoming films.