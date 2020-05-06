 Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Tollywood: Anasuya not worrying about the haters!

Tollywood: Anasuya not worrying about the haters!Anasuya Bharadwaj
Highlights

Tollywood: Anasuya Bharadwaj is currently making headlines for one of the tweets she did recently.

Tollywood: Anasuya Bharadwaj is currently making headlines for one of the tweets she did recently. When the entire film industry came forward to support KillFakeNews campaign, Anasuya posted a tweet that everyone thought as a dig at the stars who are coming forward now because they are suffering.

Anasuya posted, "Manavaraku vaste kaani buddhi raadanna maata .. hmm"

Her tweet went viral and many speculated that she is taking a dig at Vijay Devarakonda.

Today, she came up with a new post, where she mentioned, "I don't worry about the haters... they are just angry because the truth I speak contradicts the lie they live." 'Morning tweeple!! Its a new day!! #RiseAndShine

On the work front, Anasuya is in talks for a couple of interesting movies but there is no clarity on the same yet. Stay tuned to us for more details on her upcoming films.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories