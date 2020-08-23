Anil Ravipudi is one of the star directors in the film industry. The director scored a big hit this year, with Sarileru Neekevvaru. The director immediately completed the script of F3. The film is the sequel for the super hit film F2. Venkatesh and Varun Tej were supposed to play the lead roles. With lockdown, everyone thought that the film F3 will not begin anytime soon. is one of the star directors in the film industry. The director scored a big hit this year, with Sarileru Neekevvaru. The director immediately completed the script of. The film is the sequel for the super hit film F2. Venkatesh and Varun Tej were supposed to play the lead roles. With lockdown, everyone thought that the film F3 will not begin anytime soon.

But, the latest reports reveal to us that Venkatesh has shifted his focus on to F3. The actor already liked the script and he gave the call sheets to Anil Ravipudi to begin the film after Sankranthi next year. Varun Tej is planning to finish his boxing drama soon and be ready for the new movie.

Anil Ravipudi wants to wrap up the shoot of the film and bring it for a grand release for Summer next year. More details of the film will come out soon.