It's shocking to know that Tollywood's ace director SS Rajamouli and his family are tested positive for coronavirus

Tollywood: It's shocking to know that Tollywood's ace director SS Rajamouli and his family are tested positive for coronavirus. He announced it through his Twitter page and made us go shocked.

Through this tweet, Rajamouli stated that he and his family members develop slight fever and thus they went for Covid-19 test… The result showed that all of them were found mild Covid-19 today. Rajamouli also mentioned that they are home quarantined as prescribed by doctors.

Coming to work front, this Tollywood Jakkana will join the sets of RRR which has RamcharanTej and Junior NTR as the lead actors

