It's shocking to know that Tollywood's ace director SS Rajamouli and his family are tested positive for coronavirus. He announced it through his Twitter page and made us go shocked.

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

Coming to work front, this Tollywood Jakkana will join the sets of RRR which has RamcharanTej and Junior NTR as the lead actors