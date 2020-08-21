Dil Raju is one of the star producers in the film industry. The lockdown has completely ruined all the plans of the producer. But, he is now preparing himself to come up with an exciting project. Titled Nalugu Sthambalata, Dil Raju plans to get Sai Dharam Tej and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas on board for the film. is one of the star producers in the film industry. The lockdown has completely ruined all the plans of the producer. But, he is now preparing himself to come up with an exciting project. Titled, Dil Raju plans to get Sai Dharam Tej and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas on board for the film.

Anil Ravipudi is the director in talks for the film. The script work is currently in progress and the makers want to begin the shoot of the same sometime in the first half of next year.

The two heroes will have to finish their prior commitments before they officially join this new movie. The talks are still going on and the complete details will come out soon.