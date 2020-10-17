Tollywood: Get Ready To Witness The First Look Poster Of Ravi Teja's 67th Movie

Tollywood's versatile actor Ravi Teja is all set to unveil the first look poster of his 67th movie tomorrow. This 'Amar Akbar Antony' actor took to his Instagram page and announced this news along with dropping a pre-look poster of his upcoming movie. The flick's launch ceremony will take place at Hyderabad.









Ravi Teja's first steps towards his 67th movie… Only his legs are seen in this pic!!! Those black shoes and black straight pant reveal that there is something rocking attire which is going to aww us tomorrow!!!

Ravi Teja wrote, "My first step towards #rt67… Excited about this one, stay tuned till tomorrow 11:55 AM".

SatyanarayanaKoneru will be pooling resources for this flick under Havish Production and newbies Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary will essay the roles of female leads.









This another pre-look poster unveiled by Ravi Teja a few hours ago… He looked like a rock star in the dark and is seen shaking his leg… The muhurtam and first look poster will be out tomorrow @ 11:55 AM. Ravi Teja wrote, "Yet another interesting & entertaining one lined up…"

Along with this movie, Ravi Teja is also busy with his 'Krack' flick shooting. Post lockdown, this 'Idiot' actor resumed the shoot after taking 4 months break due to Covid-19 pandemic.









With this poster, Ravi Teja has announced the resume of the shooting. This movie is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by B. Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division banner.

Ravi Teja will essay the role of a cop and Shruti Hassan will be seen as the female lead in this action thriller. VaralaxmiSarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhkar and VamsiChaganti will be seen in other prominent roles…

We all need to wait for tomorrow to witness the first look poster of our dear 'Raja The Great' actor...