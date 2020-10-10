South Indian ace actress Samantha Akkineni who slays us with her ultimate glam tales and dramatic attires, is making us go awe with her latest pics… Off late, she took to her Instagram and shared a couple of candid pics with her fans.

Our dear 'Oh Baby' actress is seen uber-chic dressing up in denim outfit. The single-piece denim outfit upped her style a notch higher… She went with on-point makeup and added voguish accessories to her western attire.

Well, speaking about this pic, one question which created a buzz is, "Why is Samantha's ear is yellow in colour?" Samantha also cleared our doubt saying, "Was going for 'sexy' but settling for 'Pikachu' ...



Advice giver @sadhnasingh1 :We will soak your ear in turmeric to heal it ...

Me : Yes done!

..... Ear healing not the problem anymore .. yellow not washing off the problem ..

Moral of the story -Friends fix your problems mostly by finding you bigger ones."

Wow… it is a simple solution for 'Soar Ears', isn't it? Yes! Even Lavanya Tripathi also commented the same doling out, "Ghar ke nuske presented by @sadhnasingh1".





She is seen looking oh-so-glamorous in the white outfit… Her ear piercings also added a modish appeal to her look. Sam has a total of 5 ear piercings… Even her light-hued pink lips, radiant cheeks, white nails and cosy look gave her a natty look.