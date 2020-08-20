Tollywood: The combination of Trivikram and Allu Arjun is one of the most successful ones in Tollywood. They worked together for Julayi, S/o Satyamurthy and Ala...Vaikunthapurramuloo. All three films are blockbusters at the box office. Now, the duo is planning to team up once again. It is being heard that the movie will go on the floors in 2023.

Allu Arjun is currently acting in Pushpa under the direction of Sukumar. This film will hit the screens by the end of next year or early 2022. After this movie, Bunny will do another film with director Koratala Siva. This movie will get done by the end of 2022. Thus, he can do Trivikram's project only in 2023.

On the flip side, Trivikram is now prepping up to do a film with Jr. NTR. After that, he will do a new movie with Ram Charan. Later, he moves on to Bunny's project. On the whole, the duo planned their lineup for the next three years.