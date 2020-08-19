Tollywood: Delay expected in Prabhas & Nag Ashwin's film?

Tollywood: Yesterday, Prabhas announced his 22nd film Adipurush. It will be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. We hear that the actor will play the role of Lord Rama in this movie. It is already known that Prabhas signed his 21st film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. The latest reports from the tinsel town suggest that this movie may get delayed due to Adipurush.

According to the sources, Prabhas is planning to take Adipurush on the floors soon. He wants to finish a few talkie portions of it. As it is a VFX-heavy film, the makers want to finish the shoot first, so that they can accommodate an ample amount of time for the VFX works. If this happens, the project with Nag Ashwin may go on the floors only next year. Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead in this movie. Ashwini Dutt is bankrolling the project.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy with the works of his ongoing project Radhe Shyam.