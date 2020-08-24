Tollywood: It is already known that Nani's V is releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video. As there are no chances of the reopening of theaters anytime soon, the makers have chosen this option. The film got done will all its works. Now, the censor formalities are also done and it was awarded a U/A certificate.

As all works are done, the makers are now gearing up to release the film. The trailer and full songs will be out in a few days. The movie will have a worldwide premiere on September 5.

V features Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. Nani is playing a negatively shaded character in the movie. We hear that Nani's character will be taking vengeance for the death of his wife. Sudheer Babu will be the cop who is on a hunt for Nani. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is the director of it. Amit Trivedi has composed the songs and Thaman gave the background score for this film.