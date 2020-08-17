Tollywood: Samantha is undoubtedly one of the top actresses in South India. She will also be on the list of highest-paid actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. It looks like the Rangasthalam beauty has hiked her paycheck yet again. Apparently, she is now demanding a whopping remuneration of Rs. 3.5 crores.

Recently, a production house that bankrolled a blockbuster with Samantha last year, has approached her with a new film offer. Apparently, Samantha liked the script and showed her interest in acting in the film. However, it is her remuneration that shocked the producers. They are now reconsidering their options.

Samantha will be soon making her digital debut with The Family Man season 2. It seems that she is also acting in a pan-Indian film directed by Ashwin Saravanan. This movie will be bankrolled by Sony Pictures India. As she is expanding her market on a national level, Samantha is hiking her paychecks.