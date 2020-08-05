Tollywood: Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the popular directors in the Kollywood film industry. The director is currently busy working on an exciting film with Thalapathy Vijay. Titled Master, the film is in the final stages of post-production now.

Lokesh is currently very happy with the way the film shaped up. On the other hand, he is in talks for a bilingual under Mythri Movie Makers' production. The production house already locked the director for the project and is in talks with star heroes.

As of now, the names of Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu are heard for the project. Lokesh might get a chance to work with either of the two heroes but there is no clarity on the same yet. Most likely, Lokesh will take a call on the same once the Master's final copy is ready for the release.