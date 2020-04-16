Tollywood: Mahesh Babu's gratitude to sanitation workers

Tollywood: Mahesh Babu is currently spending time at home. The actor paused all activities related to work. After making a huge contribution to relief works of Corona, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to thank the police officers for safeguarding all our lives. Today, Mahesh extended his gratitude to the sanitation workers who are making sure to keep all of safe at homes.

"This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitised. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm's way. A constant battle with this menacing virus is a challenge beyond all in their front line jobs and they do it for us. My heartfelt gratitude, immense respect and endless love & blessings to each and every one of you. #InItTogether #wearewithyou #OneWorld" Mahesh Babu posted on his social media profile, along with the pictures.

