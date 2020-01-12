Tollywood Mega Hero Ram Charan Tej Work Out Pics

'RRR' is one of the most awaited movies of the year 2020. Being directed by ace director Rajamouli, it has two big heroes Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR as the lead actors. Not only these two, but this movie also has many more star actors in this movie. Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the lead actress role. Even Ajay Devgn, Samuthrikan and Olivia Morris are going to play important roles in this movie.

The shooting is going at a brisk pace and it all ready to get released on 30th July 2020. According to the plot, Junior NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheem and Charan will play the role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju. These two periodic characters are nowhere connected with each other. But how Jakkanna will connect these two characters in one frame is what makes us get puzzled.

We are here with the work out pics of mega hero… Due to the tight shooting schedule, Charan is also spending his time in the gym on Sunday as well. This young actor is getting trained under the celebrity trainer Rakesh Udiyar.

Cheery shared his gym pics on his Instagram account… Here are the pics for our readers… Have a look!









We all hope that RRR becomes one of the biggest hit of the year 2020 and again roar the name of Tollywood all over India.