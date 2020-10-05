Tollywood: Anil Ravipudi is one of the successful filmmakers in Tollywood film industry. The director scored a big hit with Sarileru Neekevvary, that released this year. The director has finished the script work for F3 and is waiting for the actors to allocate the dates for the shoot. On the other side, Anil is also working on doing a film with one of the Akkineni heroes. As per the latest reports in Tollywood film Nagar, Naga Chaitanya liked a script narrated by Anil.

Producer Sahu Garapati is planning to do a film in this combination. On the other hand, we also hear that Anil recently narrated a line to Nagarjuna who too expressed his liking for the same. Most likely, Anil will direct either of the Akkineni heroes next year. However, there is no clarity on the same at this point in time.

Nagarjuna will have to finish two more projects before starting a new film. Let us wait till the year-end to get a final confirmation.