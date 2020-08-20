Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrates his 65th birthday this Saturday. The Mega fans are gearing up to celebrate the occasion in a grand way. Meanwhile, the first look and the motion poster of Chiru's Acharya will be revealed on the same day. We hear that director Koratala Siva wanted to release a teaser as well but Chiru opposed the idea.

According to the sources, Koratala Siva wanted to unveil a teaser of the film with one dialogue of Chiru. Apparently, he also made a rough cut of it. But Chiru told him to go ahead with the only poster. The actor feels that there will be many occasions to come up with updates. He doesn't want everything to be out on his birthday.

Acharya features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Ram Charan plays a crucial role in it. Mani Sharma is composing the music of this film. It is being produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy.