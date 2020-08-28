Tollywood: Mythri Movie Makers is the leading production house in Telugu film industry. With Srimanthudu, the production house ventured into film production. The production house is facing a controversy of lifting story ideas for the films Acharya and Pushpa. Pushpa is their production and they have no connection with Acharya.

Yesterday, Mythri Movie Makers issued a clarity on Acharya controversy. The production house mentioned that the rumours coming out are baseless. They clarified that the story Rajesh narrated them is not upto the mark. Now, there is a discussion that Mythri Movie Makers is silent on Pushpa issue.

A writer Vemapalli Gangadhar made comments that Pushpa is based on his story Tamila Kooli. The producers, however, are silent on this issue and they made no comments to the allegations that the story of Pushpa has been lifted. With Koratala Siva making a statement, it is good to see Sukumar also opening his mind on the issue.