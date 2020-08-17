Tollywood: As there are no chances of the reopening of theatres anytime soon, many makers are opting for digital releases for their movies. Already, Nani's V is releasing directly on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Now, Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better and Keerthy Suresh's Miss India seem to be joining the list.

According to the reports, Zee Media bought the satellite and digital rights of Solo Brathuke So Better for a whopping price. We still don't know if makers will go for a theatrical release or will opt for a direct digital release for this movie. Directed by Subbu, this movie features Nabha Natesh as the female lead.

On the flip side, we hear that Keerthy Suresh's Miss India is going to premiere on Netflix. It seems that producer Mahesh S Koneru struck a good deal with the streaming giant recently. The release date of this film will be announced soon. Miss India is being directed by Narendra Nath.