Nithiin, Shalini's Engagement On July 22nd In Hyderabad

Tollywood: In the light of Covid-19 guidelines, Nithiin and Shalini's wedding is going to be a low-profile wedding in the presence of close friends and family members.

The engagement of the couple will take place on July 22nd in Hyderabad.

Both Nithiin and Shalini's families have invited limited guests for the engagement and wedding.

On the professional front, Nithiin is presently starring in Range De and Check. He has also lined up Andhadhun remake with Merlapaka Gandhi and Power Peta with Krishna Chaitanya.