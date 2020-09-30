Tollywood: Payal Rajput is one of the happening heroines in Tollywood right now. After making her debut as a heroine with the film RX100, the actress is flooded with a lot of movies but she is very picky about what she wants to do. In the process, she did a couple of movies that got misfired at the box-office. Now, she is in Hyderabad for the shoot of her next movie. The other day, Payal had to undergo a COVID swab test.

Payal Rajput posted the video of her getting tested and in the video, we can see Payal screaming out of fear. The video went viral and much to her surprise, she was trolled. The netizens trolled her saying that she is over-reacting and she need not actually record the whole thing and put it on social media.



However, she also spoke to a leading news daily where she mentioned that she is scared of needles, injections, and medicines. She revealed that it was very uncomfortable for her to undergo through it and revealed that she was hurt with these trolls.

