Tollywood: Prabhas to charge a whopping remuneration for Nag Ashwin's film

Tollywood: It is already known that Prabhas is going to do a film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Bollywood starlet Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead in it. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, Prabhas is going to take a whopping remuneration of Rs. 70 crores for this project.

Ashwini Dutt is bankrolling this film under his banner Vyjayanti Movies. Apparently, Prabhas will also take a share of the profits made by the film after the release. After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas became a pan-India star and there is no surprise in him charging a huge paycheck for this movie. It seems that Deepika Padukone is charging Rs. 18 crores as remuneration for this project.

Touted to be a science-fiction thriller, this movie will go on the floors early next year. As of now, Prabhas is working on his next film Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna, this movie features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.