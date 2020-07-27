Ravi Teja is currently busy with an interesting film Krack. Gopichand Malineni is the director of the film. Soon after the completion of this, Ravi Teja is going to do another film under the direction of Trinath Rao Nakkina. The buzz is that the pre-production work of the film is in the final stages now. Mass Maharajais currently busy with an interesting film Krack. Gopichand Malineni is the director of the film. Soon after the completion of this, Ravi Teja is going to do another film under the direction of Trinath Rao Nakkina. The buzz is that the pre-production work of the film is in the final stages now.

As of now, nothing is confirmed but the media reports reveal us that the film will be based on the lines of Chiranjeevi's hit film Chantabbayi. The buzz is that Ravi Teja plays the role of a detective in the movie. There is no clarity on the same but the makers might make the official announcement on the movie soon. The film unit is busy locking other actors for the movie.

