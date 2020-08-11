Tollywood: All the film actors left with no shoots or any other work for the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the things are settling down slowly, a few actors have resumed their shooting works. Now, Samantha Akkineni is all set to be back on the sets after a gap of five months. She will be shooting for an e-commerce ad commercial soon.

Samantha was busy with the wedding works of Rana Daggubati for the last few days. Now, all the wedding events are done. Thus, the actress is prepping up to get back to the sets. She will be shooting this ad by taking all the necessary precautions and following the guidelines given by the government.

Samantha will be next seen in the Amazon Original show The Family Man Season 2. This will make her debut into the digital arena. She also has a couple of films in hand. They will go on the floors once the situation gets back to a normal state.