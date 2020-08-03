Tollywood Stars Allu Arjun And Mahesh Babu Share Adorable 'Raksha Bandhan' Pics Of Their Kids

'Raksha Bandhan' is always a special day for all the sisters and brothers. From tying 'Rakhi's' to spending some happy moments with family members, all the brothers even promise their sisters to protect them all their lives and make them stay happy.

Well, coming to our dear ace Tollywood stars, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, they treated their fans by dropping a few candid clicks on social media and shared the amazing photos of 'Raksha Bandhan' celebrations straight from their homes… Have a look!

Mahesh Babu

We all know that, Mahesh and Namrata's little munchkins Gautam and Sitara always hold a special bond… Today Mahesh made us witness their lovely bond once again by dropping the 'Rakhi' pics of his kids…





Gautam and Sitara posed to cams with all smiles and made us go awe… Both are seen dressed up in traditional attires and completed their Pooja. Sitara is seen looking cute dressed up in a gorgeous green-blue traditional wear.

Mahesh also wrote, "Celebrate the eternal bond of love, protection and care!! ♥️ #HappyRakshaBandhan‬

‪Stay home stay safe 🤗‬…"‬

Allu Arjun

Even our dear Allu Ayan and Arha hold a special bond… These little munchkins of Allu Arjun and Sneha look cute and always steal the hearts of the audience. Allu Arjun shares his kids' pics every now and then and makes his fans feel happy with his candid clicks. His funny videos with Arha has garnered millions of views and made us witness the happy moments between the father and daughter many times`…





Even today Allu Arjun surprised his fans and dropped a beautiful 'Raksha Bandhan' click on this special day… Arha is seen applying 'Tika' to Ayan holding the silver plate… Both are seen happy and smiling!!!

Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan #brothersisterlove…"

Happy Raksha Bandhan guys… Stay safe and celebrate it at your homes!!!