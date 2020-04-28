Tollywood: Trivikram to pick young hero for Jr NTR

Tollywood: Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR are going to work for the second time soon. After scoring a big hit with Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, the actor-director duo is coming up with a family drama that begins once NTR wraps up the shoot for his film RRR. Trivikram Srinivas is busy with the script and pre-production activities. Meanwhile, we came to know that a young hero is going to be a part of the project.

Like how Aadi Pinisetty and Naveen Chandra supported the leads in the films Agnyathavasi and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, the director is planning to get a young actor on board for a crucial role. Trivikram Srinivas is planning to hold talks and decide about the actor depending on the availability of the actor. So, multiple names are in consideration for the role.

The film unit will announce all the details about the movie once the lock down comes to an end.